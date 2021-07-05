Gamman and Mason are Boston Tennis Club champions

Boston TC have hosted their club closed championships this week.

The Chatterton’s Closed Club Championships has been running all week at Boston Tennis Club.

The Ladies’ singles champion for 2021 is Alice Gamman and the runner-up Emma Mastin.

The Girls’ singles was won by Isabel Wookey with Emily Stukins the runner-up.

The Men’s singles champion 2021 is Will Mason, who won in three sets against Seth Briggs-Williams.

Mason then partnered Ryan Frankish in the Men’s doubles and beat Will Cheer and Seth Briggs-Williams.

The singles winner for the boys is James Gedney and Billy Smith is the runner-up.

The Ladies’ doubles was won by Linda Barrow and Emma Mastin and Danielle Mason and Emily Hawkesworth were the runners-up.

In the mini green Bonnie Haywood was the winner in tight competition over the other players and Alayna Buswell the runner-up.

Callum Purdy was the Orange winner and James Blythe the runner-up.

The youngest players at the club put in some great performances and not just in quality but there was a record number of entries in this red age group.

Split in to three zones the Group A winner was James Blythe on six wins and then Rory Luffman and Sofia Kalogerakos on five wins.

In Group B Isabella Woods was the winner and Rohan Rambani the runner-up.

In Group C Benji Locke and Alfie Halley were the winner and runner up for the boys whilst Swara Waykar and Anastaysia Gubko took the honours for the

girls.

In the seniors Men’s event the winners were James Newton and Geoff Short and the runners up Jeremy George-Jones and David Makins.

For the Ladies it was Rachel Atkinson and Rachel Gedney who retained their trophy from 2020.

Open Week takes place from now until July 10, with a selection of free coaching groups available and courts free to use throughout the week but must be booked online at www.bostontennis.co.uk. Sessions this week are: Wednesday - 5pm to 6pm, ages 9-11; 5pm to 6pm, ages 12 to 7pm to 8 pm, adults; Saturday - 3pm to 4pm, ages 4 to 8.