Gibbons brace keeps Boston Town moving up the table

Luke Wilson was named man of the match against Melton Town

Boston Town powered into the play-off places after dispatching Melton Town 4-1.

Ted Gibbons followed up an impressive debut last week with two goals as Chris Funnell's side moved up to fourth in the United Counties League Premier North table.

Jordan Nuttell finished off a good team move after 27 minutes to put the hosts 1-0 up with his seventh goal of the season.

Melton temporarily went down to 10 men when one of their player was sin-binned for dissent.

Boston made the most of their numerical advantage as Gibbons opened his account for the club with a composed finish to give the Poachers a 2-0 lead at the break.

The visitors were handed a lifeline after 52 minutes when Tom Wakley converted a penalty awarded for a foul by Pierce Hudson.

But the pendulum swung back towards the home side when referee Daniel Topliss sin-binned another Melton player for dissent. This time it was their keeper Bill Harrison, leaving them with an outfield player in goal for 10 minutes.

Boston capitalised ruthlessly, with Jordan Tate reacting quickest to a loose ball at the back post to restore the two-goal cushion. And with Melton’s stand-in keeper still between the sticks, Gibbons struck again to seal the victory.

Man of the match was Luke Wilson, chosen by Neil and George Wright.

Next, the Poachers are at home for the fifth weekend in a row. They take on Wisbech Town at the Mortgages For You Stadium on Saturday 15 February, 3pm kick-off.

Town: Portas, Hudson, Smith, Tate, Ford (Burdass), Wilson, Dakin (Maddison), Zaluzinskis (Adams), Nuttell, Limb, Gibbons (Millar); unused sub: Borbely