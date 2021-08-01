Craven is new Louth Golf Club Ladies' champion

Carole Craven is the new Ladies' champion.

The annual Club Championship for the Ladies’ section was held at Louth Golf Club.

After two rounds of 18 holes the new club champion was Carole Craven with the best gross score of 207.

In second place was Maureen Barnes with a score of 214.

The Teanby plate for the best net score of the morning round was Elaine Blythe with 76, with Emily Templeton second.

Another Teanby plate, awarded for the best net score in the afternoon went to Carole Craven for a net score of 77. Sharman Haigh was second.