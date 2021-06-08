Dave Coupland 'happy as Larry' after qualifying for US Open

Dave Coupland. Photo: Getty Images

Dave Coupland was left 'happy as Larry' after learning he has qualified for the US Open - even if he did face a nervy wait for confirmation.

The Boston golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, found himself doing the maths from to home to see whether he would earn a place competing amongst some of the game's greats at Sand Diego's Torrey Pines.

His third-place finish at the Belfry in the British Masters - the first of three tournaments forming a mini Order of Merit for European Tour players looking to qualify for the US Open - put him in a commanding position.

Coupland missed the cut in Denmark in the second qualifier before being forced to watch Hamburg's Porsche European Open from home to see whether or not he was on the plane across the Atlantic for the tournament which begins on June 17.

"It was a nervy weekend because travel restrictions had a knock-on effect and that's why I didn't play Germany," Coupland explained.

"It was a bit of a mess so I decided to take myself out the equation, go home and chill out.

"But it all depended on results this week. I was 75 per cent sure I was in but I told myself I wasn't going to look at scores this weekend, as the tournament started on Saturday.

"It got to Sunday and I thought I'd have a quick look. Then yesterday I turned on the TV and I found myself sucked into the European stuff.

"I started thinking 'well, he's birdied that and if he goes well then he's doing that'. I had my calculator out and I found myself thinking 'what am I doing?'"

However, results went Coupland's way and the 35-year-old is now set to compete in another of the majors, after previously twice qualifying for The Open.

"It was a brilliant feeling," he added.

"I watched the golf and went to pick my dad up. He had it on and it flashed up with the leaderboard and my name was on it so I was happy as Larry."

That nervy wait from home has taught Coupland something of a valuable lesson.

He added: "It just highlights the fact you can only control what's in your power so don't waste extra energy on anything else, but it's easier said than done.

"That's why you have certain coaches to help you along with that. It's highlighted that what I need to do moving forward - at US Open and European Tour - to just concentrate on myself."

Coupland has never played in the US before, but it was a madcap 40 minutes that gave him the chance to fulfil a lifelong ambition.

"It was one of my dreams (to play the US Open)," Coupland said.

"But it wasn't even on my radar at the start of the year, that was just trying to get top 60 in the Order of Merit.

"But that's just how fast things can turn around. The 16th hole at the British Masters you're eighth then 40 minutes later you hole two and you're catapulted up to third and all of a sudden you're in the US Open.

"It's changed the opportunities within 40 minutes. Sport is so ridiculous in that way.