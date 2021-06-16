Dave Coupland ready for his 'rowdy' debut at the US Open

Dave Coupland. Photo: Getty Images

Dave Coupland is preparing to play in front of the ‘rowdy and raucous’ American golf audience for the first time... and he can’t wait.

The 35-year-old will be competing in the US Open tomorrow, pitting himself against the likes of household names Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia after qualifying via a brilliant showing at the British Masters.

Coupland’s experiences playing The Open and European Tour mean he won’t be getting too starstruck, but the USA’s approach to the sport will all be a completely new experience.

“I’m just really excited. I can’t wait to get out there and experience the atmosphere,” said the Bostonian, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC.

“You watch it on TV and it’s brilliant. I think it’ll be different to the Open as the US crowds are a little more rowdy and raucous.

“You get a bit of banter from the crowd as well, so you have to be mentally switched on.”

Playing crazy gold as a 12-year-old on holiday in Florida is the closest Coupland has come to this week’s experience before.

But he is eager to get started.

“That’s why we play golf, to play in the majors and at the highest level.” he added.

“I’ve never played in the states and to play one of the biggest tournaments in the world, it’ll be awesome.”

To ensure he is as well prepared as possible, Coupland flew out early to ‘soak up the atmosphere’ at San Diego’s Torrey Pines.

“I remember watching Tiger (Woods) win at Torrey Pines, that’s the last time it was held there,” Coupland said.

“It’ll be brilliant to play alongside those guys.”

Coupland, however, doesn’t want to be California just to make up the numbers.

He said: “The US Open is renowned for long, rough, fast greens and tight fairways.

“I’d like to say it suits my game but I don't know until I get there.

“I know it’s going to be different and you have to get into the right state of mind. It should be good and I’m going to enjoy it and create a few memories.”

All the action can be seen on Sky Sports.