Davidson and Wilkins win latest Stoke Rochford Warmer

Sport news

This week’s Stoke Rochford Seniors’ Winter Warmer Competition was an Aggregate Stableford.

Played in drawn pairs, both scores were to count.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a cold and damp morning, 32 players ventured out onto the course.

Conditions were difficult but some good scores were recorded.

In first place with 71 points were Jim Davidson and David Wilkins.

In second place on countbackback with 67 points were Keith Dugmore and Greg Ewart and in third place also with 67 points were Brian Ayto and Darrell Knight.

The leader in the Winter Warmer Competition is Alan Dolby with 43 points.

In second place with 41 is Brian White, and in third place with 40 points are Darrell Knight and Jim Davidson.

With only three rounds of the competition to play there is now only five points points separating the top eight players.