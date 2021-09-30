Louth Golf Club receives 'centre of excellence' status

The club's junior development has been given the thumbs up.

Louth Golf Club have been made a Golf Foundation HSBC Golf Roots Centre of Excellence.

This award reflects the club's success in creating and delivering a popular junior golf development programme.

This embraces professional coaching alongside social and competition play on the golf course, as well as robust plans to ensure juniors enjoy their golf in a fun and safe environment.

Louth Golf Club say they are grateful to HSBC and the Golf Foundation for their fabulous support.