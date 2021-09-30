Louth Golf Club receives 'centre of excellence' status

Louth Golf Club have been made a Golf Foundation HSBC Golf Roots Centre of Excellence.
This award reflects the club's success in creating and delivering a popular junior golf development programme.
This embraces professional coaching alongside social and competition play on the golf course, as well as robust plans to ensure juniors enjoy their golf in a fun and safe environment.
Louth Golf Club say they are grateful to HSBC and the Golf Foundation for their fabulous support.
For further information about junior coaching, visit the Louth Golf Club Professional Shop or contact [email protected]