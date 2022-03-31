Nominate a young golfer worthy of a hero's Handshake Award

Tilly Garfoot received a hero's Handshake last year.

Do you know a young golfer who champions the game in a positive light? If so it's time to put them forward..

The Young Ambassadors – supported by England Golf and the Golf Foundation – will this week tee off the new season by welcoming back the popular Hero’s Handshake award.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are appealing to the golfing public to nominate future winners.

Woodhall Spa Golf Club members Tilly Garfoot and Archie Qualtrough are among past winners of the Handshake, first presented in 2019, which recognises young people in golf who show commitment and dedication to the game and who help support others by promoting a positive image of the sport.

The award does not look to honour those who pick up trophies, but instead thanks those individuals who champion the game.

It rewards those golfers who display a positive attitude and generosity of spirit when helping others celebrate even the smallest of achievements.

Nominations for the first award of the 2022 season are now being invited.

Anyone can nominate a potential winner by clicking here and filling out a short nomination form.

Tilly won the award in August last year for making a huge impact on girls’ golf in Lincolnshire while Archie won his award back in 2019 for his tireless fundraising.