Woodhall Spa GC's Tilly Garfoot received Hero's Handshake award

Tilly Garfoot receives a Hero's Handshake.

Woodhall Spa GC’s Tilly Garfoot has been named amongst the latest winners of the Hero’s Handshake award.

The award recognises outstanding work in the field of promoting junior golf and is presented by the Young Ambassadors.

Supported by England Golf and the Golf Foundation, the Young Ambassadors is a team of young people whose aim is to encourage more of their peers to get into golf, feel welcomed at clubs and develop a lifelong love of the game.

Tilly, a member at Woodhall Spa GC, has made a huge impact on girls’ golf in her county and was the August award winner.

As well as producing a video to promote junior golf in Lincolnshire, the 18-year-old also initiated a Junior Captains’ Day for both boys and girls and leads by example.

Tilly helps to run junior coaching sessions and was instrumental in adopting a new identity for the county junior girls now known as the Lincolnshire Girls Golf Squad.

The motto for the group is: Inspiration, Motivation, Passion and Success.