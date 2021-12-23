Small steps can help Dave Coupland achieve giant leaps on the DP World Tour

Dave Coupland. Photo: Getty Images

Dave Coupland is hoping small steps in the right direction can help him make giant strides on the DP World Tour.

After a successful first full year on what was previously known as the PGA European Tour, the Boston golfer wants to make 2022 even more memorable.

But while Coupland, who is attached to Woodhall Spa Golf Club, is thinking big, he knows success comes from small improvements.

“I’d like to improve my stats - a few mini goals like that,” he said.

“Hopefully the outcome of that is to get in the top 100 on the Order of Merit.

“If you can look like you’re achieving that you can re-jig it and go for the top 50.

“There are little goals I set, more achievable ones, that can help me reach my outcome goals.

“If I do the basics well and improve little things then hopefully we’ll be ok.”

While Coupland tries to focus on his own goals, he admits that the calibre of players around him ensures he takes notice.

“You can’t help but look at the other players and try to learn what they do differently,” he said.

“But I try just to improve myself and look at my stats and see how I can get better.

“I speak to my coaches in regards to that, but feel like I’m playing some really nice golf at the moment.

“Hopefully I can continue that next year.”

Coupland is hoping to return to the Tour in Dubai at the end of January.