Victory for Stoke Rochford Seniors

Sus Taylor, Leven Li, lady Captain Mag’s McArthur and Lynn Ewart.

Stoke Rochford Seniors left Stanton on the Wolds Seniors with a 5-3 victory.

On a day in which the weather threw everything at the players – rain, wind and sun – the start was delayed due to the rain and flooded greens.

When the game got underway the course was in good condition with excellent greens as is usual at Stanton.

Stoke Club Captain James Footitt joined the team for the match and played with the Seniors’ Captain.

There were some tight games but Stoke came out on top to complete the third winning double of the year.

Mike Thornton & James Footitt won 3 & 2, Graham Manton & Brian Ayto halved, Chris Vose & Jim Davidson won 1 up, John Wright & Mike Watkins lost 3 & 1, Steve Anderson & Barry Mitchell lost 3 & 2, Peter Gill & Darrell Knight halved, Ken Taylor & John Hitchman won 7 & 6, David Hamilton & Steve Major won 2 up.

Stoke Rochford’s annual Autumn Cup was also played in variable weather, from sharp rain showers, strong cold winds to bright sunshine.

Fifty-two players took to the course and some good scores were recorded despite the weather.

The Winner with 37 points on countback was Mark Smith.

In second place was John Wright, also with 37, and in third place was David Hamilton with 35 points.

In the Ladies’ Section, a Wednesday Stableford was won by Lynn Ewart with a great score of 36 points.

In second was Jackie Manton with 34 points while Avis Griffin came third on 33 points.

That was followed by a Saturday bring and win competition, where all the ladies bring and chose their prize according to where they are in the leaderboard.

In first place was Leven Li with 34 points.