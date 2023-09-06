The Sleaford Tennis Club LED project is a step closer now that the new centre floodlight stanchion is in place at the site and replacement of the LED heads takes place this week.The project, which is being funded by a £28,031 grant from the FCC Communities Foundation, will provide replacement LED floodlights, once it is open later this month.Stuart Clegg and Julie Leighton of Sleaford Tennis Club are excited that the project is starting to take shape. Julie said: “It’s great to see our vision for this vital community facility moving closer to reality. We are extremely grateful for the funding FCC Communities Foundation has given us and we’re looking forward to opening to the public.”FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.Cheryl Raynor, Grant Manager at FCC Communities Foundation said: “We are delighted that work has now begun on site, the club have worked hard to reach this stage after several setbacks and have remained dedicated and positive throughout.