Lincoln's Katie Hand makes progress at Snetterton

Katie powers out of Nelson Corner, Snetterton

Lincoln motorcycle racer Katie Hand was racing at the British Superbike Championship at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk last weekend.

Racing her Triumph 660 for the MIH Solutions Macadam Triumph 660 team in the Pirelli Sportbike class.

Here is Katie's race report from the weekend.

Free Practice sessions 1 and 2.

Lincoln's Katie Hand ready for the off

Having had a track day at Snetterton a couple weeks before hand I feel as though it was quite easy to get back up to speed and the heat gave me some confidence to push on straight away. I was very satisfied with the way the bike was feeling in both sessions and we didn’t make many alterations at all as I kept getting quicker.

Qualifying:

I was feeling good going into the session knowing that both practices were good. I did a couple laps out on track and then came in for a quick water break because of how hot it was. After I went back out every lap I went faster and faster making some good progression, I then did my last flying lap and I took another second off in this lap ! So overall I’d taken 2 seconds off since I’d first started out in FP1 on Friday morning. I was very happy with this because it meant that I was on the grid for the race.

The Race:

Katie Hand Leads The Way At Snetterton

I got a very good start to the race in which I made a lot of passes throughout the first few turns. However with my lack of races this year i then lost a couple of these places again a few corners after. Once the race had spread out a little more I was able to pick at least 4 riders off and gain places. I continued doing this throughout the race and I had a very enjoyable 11 laps. Chasing down the riders in front and I was happy to be doing consistant lap times each lap. One thing I’ve always struggled with is getting up to pace fast and I got down to my lap time within the first couple laps as well which I was happy with.

The results don’t mirror the hard-work and effort that went into this weekend and the progression that was actually made. However I’m happy to have made such a step forward and hoping to carry this momentum through into Knockhill in Scotland next week.

I would like to say a massive thank you to the whole team, my sponsors, supporters and especially my mum and dad who make it all possible.

Next up is the Knockhill Circuit in Scotland over the weekend of 4th-6th July.