LTA President visits Sleaford Tennis Club

Neil Rossiter, Luke Patten, Stuart Clegg, Sandi Proctor, Julie Leighton and Dom Batey receive Highly Commended certificate for the Richard Edgley Challenge

Sandi Proctor, President of the Lawn Tennis Association visited Sleaford Tennis Club on Thursday 3rd of April.

As part of a tour of Lincolnshire Clubs, she visited Sleaford to hand out trophies and certificates to recent winners of Lincolnshire LTA Annual Awards. She was also able to see the Club in action with various activities being showcased.

Chief amongst these activities was a demonstration of the Club's Wheelie-Able Doubles Box League. This is an innovative venture, the mastermind of Neil Rossiter, LTA coach and wheelchair user. This Box League is designed to show that there are no barriers to playing tennis together.

The concept is that each doubles team consists of one able-bodied player and one wheelchair player. The only difference is that able-bodied players have one bounce before they have to hit the ball but the wheelchair player gets 2 bounces.

Sandi Proctor addresses Wheelie-Able Doubles participants

Once on court things get very competitive and the wheelchairs are no longer noticed. All 4 people on court are just tennis players.

Our two LTA coaches Dominic Batey and Luke Patten were also on court, with Dom coaching a group of home-educated children, and our seniors group of retirees who play every morning, 6 days a week.

We were delighted that Catie Tasker-Harrison was presented with her Lincolnshire LTA Award for Young Person of the Year and Neil Rossiter was presented with his Award for Disabled Player of the Year and a certificate for being Highly Commended for his volunteer role. Also receiving Highly Commended certificates were: Dom Batey coach, and our Club as a whole with Neil for our Wheelchair initiative.

Sleaford Tennis Club is a thriving facility within the heart of Sleaford and very much a part of the community. We welcome everyone on our courts from a new beginner to players in the local Leagues. We have many different sessions so that we have plenty to offer all ages, abilities and disabilities.

Membership is not required but is available. All equipment can be provided (including sports wheelchairs - you don't have to be a user to try wheelchair tennis). Our courts are available for anyone to book so we encourage you to visit our website at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/SLEAFORDTENNISCLUB/

When Sandi Proctor visited, the Club was buzzing and a hive of activity. The presentation of Awards made the morning special and it was so good to see the great work being done by our volunteers, especially Catie and Neil, being rewarded at the top level.