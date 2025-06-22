Mixed results for G&S Racing at Snetterton

Jorel Boerboom at Snetterton

The two G&S Racing Kawasaki riders TJ Toms and Jorel Boerboom were at Snetterton in Norfolk for a round of the 2025 British Supersport championship where they both suffered a non finish in the Sprint race but then went on to take the chequered flag in a strong position in the longer Feature Race on Sunday.

TJ Toms was riding well and made good progress to qualify for a fifth row start to the short Sprint race. He got a clean start and was soon up to 11th and challenging for a place within the top 10. On the second lap a rider ahead retired and this gifted 10th place to Toms who then began to edge nearer to Dean Harrison who was circulating in ninth position just a few yards ahead. But on lap seven he pushed a little too hard and crashed out of the race at turn four, his race over.

Jorel Boerboom started the race from the middle of the eighth row and began to pick up places but he then suffered the same fate as his teammate when he tangled with another rider and crashed at turn two on lap three.

The riders regrouped on Sunday for the 14 lap Feature race where TJ Toms started from the head of row four. He again got away to a good start and soon became embroiled in a race long battle for position. He held 10th place for the first six laps before passing Harry Truelove for ninth place. Both were fighting for position within a four rider group and places were exchanged within the group on every lap.

TJ Toms at Snetterton

As the race wore on Toms held eighth, ninth and 10th place at some stage but on the final lap was overtaken by Truelove and pushed down to cross the finish line in 11th position.

Meanwhile Boerboom started the Feature race from row 10 and immediately pushed forward, picking off riders on every lap until on lap 12 he passed Cameron Dawson for 18th place and on the final lap he fought off the attention of Corey Tinker to cross the finish line just 0.011s ahead in 18th position.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: "Well that was a mixed bag of results on a sweltering hot weekend here at Snetterton. TJ was pushing hard in the first race and doing well but then found his limit and that was that.

"But he made up for it in the second race having a great battle for eighth place and was the first Kawasaki over the finish line. Jorel was unlucky to get tangled in the first race and he too crashed. But he got his head down in race two and put in a lot of effort to come away with 18th place.

"I have to thank the team for their efforts in preparing the bikes after the crashes on Saturday, they did a sterling job to get both bikes up and running well for Sunday. Thanks also to our loyal sponsors and supporters for their input over the weekend."

The next round is at Knockhill over the weekend of July 4/6.