More points for G&S Racing at Thruxton

The G&S Racing Kawasaki team with riders TJ Toms and Jorel Boerboom were at a sunny Thruxton circuit this weekend where both riders completed the two races in round six of the Quattro Group British Supersport championship with TJ Toms bringing more championship points back to the team.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TJ completed his qualifying in 10th position and started Saturday’s Sprint race from the head row four. He was quick to move up to 11th on lap three and then passed Harry Truelove for 10th two laps later. He then began to reel in the leading group and caught and passed Lee Johnston on lap seven. He continued to make progress and on the final lap was running in eighth position. But as they approached Club on the final lap he was pushed wide and finished the race in 11th position.

Sunday’s Feature race was disrupted by three red flags and the safety car because of numerous crashes. When the final red flag went out on lap seven of the restarted race TJ was running in 10th place and secured six championship points to add to the five he won in the first race. This takes his total haul to 80 placing him tenth in the rider standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Jorel Boerboom rode well in both races and qualified for an eighth row start to the Sprint race. He came from 25th on the opening lap and picked off riders one on each lap to complete the race in 19th position. He was not fazed by all the stoppages in the Feature race and moved through from 22nd on the opening lap to 17th when the red flag brought the race to an end. Although not quite in a point scoring position Boerboom is progressing well and finished both races at Thruxton within the top 20.

Jorel Boerboom at Thruxton

Team manager Tom Fisher - Thruxton is the fastest circuit on the calendar and also very hard on tyre wear and despite all the crashes neither rider was fazed by the stoppages and remained focussed to bring the bikes home safely with TJ picking up more points for the team. Thanks to all our sponsors and also our supporters who came to watch this weekend, we appreciate your input as without you we could not be racing at this high level.

The series moves closer to home at Cadwell Park for the next round over the Bank Holiday weekend on August 23/25.