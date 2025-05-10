More success celebrated at Boston Indoor Bowls Club

Over 60s Men’s Pairs winners, Graham Scarboro and Paul Flatter

The end of the indoor season at Boston Indoor Bowls Club saw lots of trophies being presented by Jean Cammack to those bowlers who were successful in the club competitions that had been running through multiple rounds since the New Year.

​​​​​​​​Nathan Dunnington claimed the 4 Wood 15-End Singles title 12-11 against Scott Whyers on the last end having been behind, yet close, virtually throughout the game.

The Under 25 Singles went to Liam Reeson, making his last appearance in this competition having now reached 25.Against talented and much improved teenager Harry Allerton, he won by 21-8.

Harry also teamed up with Emily Winlove-Oakes in the Junior Pairs against Dylan Hines and Jack Hoyles. The bowling was competitive and close throughout, the final score being 8-7 to Harry and Emily.

Mixed Triples with Mark Robinson, Kate Maddison and Paul Flatters

Paul Flatters played in four finals during the week, winning three of them. He played Mike Rymer in the Over 60’s Men’s Singles, taking the title for the fourth year running after winning 21-12. He established a 14-6 advantage, which Mike Rymer reduced to 14-12 before Paul finished strongly over the last three ends.

The Over 60’s Men’s Pairs final saw Graham Scarboro and Paul Flatters battle out and eventually win a close game with Ian Tebbs and Rod West. Graham and Paul started well to be 8-1 ahead, before the score was levelled at 8-8, then Ian and Rod made the running to go 16-10 up. With one end to go, the score stood at 18-18 with all to play for, Graham and Paul finally claiming the title with a score of three shots for 21-18.

Paul, playing with Kate Maddison and Mark Robinson, also won the Mixed Triples against Ian Tebbs, Sandra Tebbs and Ian Smith in a match they controlled from the start, the final score being 22-9.

Paul also played with Kate Maddison in the Mixed Pairs against Carol Dowse and Mark Brown, who won a topsy-turvy game by 17-16 and so retained the trophy won last year. Carol and Mark were 0-6 down after the first end, but recovered to 11-15, before a score of five shots on the penultimate end gave them the lead in the game for the first time, and victory.

Finally, the Ladies Triples saw Sue Hoyles, Sandra Tebbs and Sue Simpson-Shaw meet Ann Martin, Jan Currie and Jean Cammack and win the game convincingly 28-9.