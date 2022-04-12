Fisher claims two wins for Kime Racing in Snetterton

Nigel Kime, with Tom Fisher and Broderick Whitmore-Wilson.

The two Kime Racing Yamaha riders Tom Fisher and Broderick Whitmore-Wilson saw race action at Snetterton in Norfolk in round two of the No Limits Pirelli Super Series 600 championship - where Fisher recorded two wins and a fourth place and Whitmore-Wilson two third places and a seventh.

Qualifying on Saturday morning was close with Fisher securing a place at the head of the second row in fourth place and Whitmore-Wilson claiming a place on the fourth row.

As the first race got underway Fisher got a good start moving into second place behind Max Ingham with Finley Arscott tucking in behind. The three riders were all together with just 0.3s covering all three. As the race unfolded places were exchanged between the three front runners and this allowed James Alderson to tag onto the back of the group.

Tom Fisher. Photo: Camilla Temple-Court

Going into the final lap the four were as one and anyone of the four was in contention for the win. But although Fisher was in the thick of the action he just missed out on the podium in the dash for the line and took fourth place by the narrowest of margins - 0.03s.

Meanwhile Whitmore-Wilson was in the middle of the pack and once he settled into his race he began to pick off the riders ahead of him, moving up from 13th to 11th in the early laps.

He continued to make progress and on the penultimate lap he made it up into seventh position where he remained to the chequered flag.

Race two on Sunday morning was a cracker.

Broderick Whitmore Wilson. Photo: Camilla Temple-Court

Fisher started from the front row and Broderick Whitmore-Wilson from row four. But the red flag halted the race for a crash and after a lengthy delay was restarted to run over five laps.

Fisher got away to a strong start in second place and lead for the majority of the laps although he was in very close company with Arscott who showed him his front wheel a few times.

It all came to a head on the final lap when the pair were side by side through the bomb hole and on the dash to the flag it was Fisher who emerged the winner by an amazing 0.0026s at the line.

Meanwhile Whitmore-Wilson was also quick to get underway and was up to sixth on the opening lap. He went on to take up third place on lap four of five and was able to maintain the position to the chequered flag to pick up a podium finish in third place.

In the final race Fisher held the lead for the majority of the 10 laps and crossed the finish line 4.6s ahead of Arscott to secure his second win of the weekend and set the fastest lap of the

race and the weekend with a 1m 55.724s 92.35mph.

Whitmore-Wilson had his best race of the weekend in the last race and led the field through the first lap but was forced back to third on lap three which he maintained throughout the remainder of the race to record his second podium of the weekend with another fine third place just 0.073s behind Arscott.

This means Tom Fisher leaves Snetterton as championship leader on 108 points with Broderick Whitmore-Wilson in joint fifth on 57 points.