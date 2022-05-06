Four race wins and two lap records for Kyle Jenkins

Kyle Jenkins.

Saturday’s test day was spent learning the track and getting his braking markers sorted and he went into qualifying on Sunday morning setting the third fastest time overall and second in his class. The two classes are the Seniors and the Freshman with Ruskington racer Kyle contesting the latter class for novice riders.

As the first of two races on Sunday got underway he was quick to anticipate the lights and shot off the line to settle into second place overall and first in his class.

He maintained the lead in the Freshman class throughout the 10 laps and set a new lap record of 1m 27.545s - 81.59mph in the process.

In race two he once again settled into second place on the opening lap and first in his class.

But this time he had Bradley Smith fighting for position throughout the race.

It all came down to the last corner when he took the lead in his class to take the win and third overall at the flag.

On Monday he once again won both races and shaved another half a second from the lap record he set on Sunday with a 1m 27.502s -81.62mph.

Kyle said: “What a weekend to remember with four straight wins.

"In race one I got a good start pulled away from the rest of the pack and won my first ever Thundersport 500 race as well as breaking the lap record in the Thundersport 500 Freshman class.

“In race two I got another good start and took the lead for a few laps and then swapped places multiple times during the race.

"On the final corner of the last lap I made the move to overtake two riders in front of me by going round the outside and making the pass work, coming across the line in first place.

“I didn't get the best of starts in the third race but managed to cling onto the front runners of the Veterans and gradually pulled away coming across the line in first place.

“In the final race of the weekend I had a good jump off the grid but being on the outside I got pushed wide into the first corner, gradually through the race I suffered really bad arm pump which made me drop back from the front pack of Veterans but still managing to keep my position in class where I brought the bike across the line for my fourth win.

“A big thank you to the amazing team I have behind me, it wouldn’t be possible without them.

"Especially the main man Roy Ridealgh at RP Motorsport, Lee Jenkins, Charlotte Thurston, Olivers Motorcycles Ltd, Nick Smith designs, J Jenkins Electrical Ltd.”