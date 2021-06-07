Lowes finishes seventh at Catalan GP

Sam Lowes.

Sam Lowes claimed seventh place in Elf Marc VDS Racing Team’s 200th Grand Prix.

The Moto2 field had track temperatures of 44 degrees greeting them for the 22-lap race.

Lincoln's Lowes endured a tough start to the race, dropping four positions in the first turns to sit 12th at the end of lap one.

But the 30-year old showed plenty of grit and determination to fight back from there. By lap eight, Lowes was lapping faster than the leaders, and although just 4.8s behind the race winner at the flag, was just unable to take sixth on the final lap.

The nine points gained for seventh means Lowes stays fourth in the World Championship with 75 points, 64 behind leader Remy Gardner.

“I’m happy to end a difficult weekend with a strong race,” he said.

“Yesterday, I felt like I lost a bit of feeling and speed and in this class where everything is so tight, if you are down in 13th at the first corner it makes it difficult.

"I’m happy with how we recovered and managed the rest of the race because I had similar pace to the top guys and if I had started on the front row, I might have had a chance of the podium.

"My ideal lap in Q2 would have been the front row and if you start there it is a big help. Nine points is nothing special but certainly better than some of our recent races.

"We know we’ve thrown away a lot of points, but my speed is there and I’m happy to turn round a difficult weekend with a decent race. It was very important to get some points on the board today and now I’m looking forward to the next double header in Sachsenring and Assen.”