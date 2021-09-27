Oulton jinx returns as Aaron Silvester injures knee following crash

Aaron Silvester. Photo: Dave Yeomans

Tattershall rider Aaron Silvester fell foul to the Oulton Park jinx when he suffered a heavy crash on Saturday - resulting in a trip to hospital.

Free practice had gone well for Silvester who was happy to end the sessions in eighth place.

He said: “I had an enjoyable first day back at Oulton Park for free practice in the Pirelli National Junior Superstock championship and happy to finish the day in the top 10 despite having some brake issues and not having a new tyre.”

But qualifying didn't go quite to plan as he went out in the wet session and crashed on his third lap.

He managed to get back to the pits with the bike and hurried repairs were done.

But on his return to the track he fought his way through to seventh position when he highsided again causing the injury to his leg.

Ironically the same leg he injured in a crash at the Cheshire circuit which put him out for nearly a year with a badly broken femur.

He explained: “I was excited to get out on track for a wet qualifying session and initially I felt great, topping the time sheet on my second lap but unfortunately on lap three I highsided on the left of Hizzys chicane.

"Luckily there was minimal damage to the bike, just the screen and a snapped clutch lever, I limped in back to the pits.

"I have to say a massive thank you to my team, especially Andrew who ran back for a clutch lever while I changed the rear wheel and my other team members worked on other areas of the bike.

“Thanks to my awesome team they got me out with 10 minutes to go, did four laps to put me in seventh place but I was confident we had more.

"On my last flying lap, I highsided again out of Knickerbrook and unfortunately caught my knee on the bike somewhere.

“Unfortunately I wasn't able to ride the rest of the weekend.

"This crash has caused quite a severe, deep wound on the inside of my left knee.

“Absolutely gutted we couldn't finish the season with the same momentum as the last few races.