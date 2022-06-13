Peter Hickman makes it four wins at Isle of Man TT - nine in total

Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing rider Peter Hickman.

Riding the BMW M1000RR, Hickman – and the Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing team – led from start to finish to win Saturday’s race by 16.918s from Dean Harrison.

And following his success in the Supertwin race, it was Hickman’s fourth win of the event as he became just the fourth rider in history to achieve four in a week as he celebrated his ninth TT win.

Originally scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon, the race was pushed back to an 11am start on Saturday and although windy conditions over the Mountain presented a major challenge, the race went ahead on time and over the full six laps with a first lap speed of 132.381mph giving Hickman an 8.362sec lead over Harrison.

On lap two, he upped his pace to 132.627mph, which proved to be the fastest lap of the race and helped increase his advantage over his Kawasaki rival to 14.6sec.

After a slightly longer pit stop to take on the necessary amount of fuel, the gap reduced initially on lap three but by half race distance, it was back up to 18.6sec.

With the wind continuing to cause problems over the Mountain, speeds were slightly reduced in the second half but with two more 130mph+ laps, 35-year old Hickman was able to control the race from the front to give the team its third win of the week.

Combined with his performances in the other races – winning the earlier Supertwin race and finishing second and third in the Supersport battles – he now boasts nine TT wins and 20 podiums, his efforts earning him the Joey Dunlop TT Championship with a total of 111 points.

“To win another Senior TT is epic and I’ve got to say a massive thanks to the team who’ve done a fantastic job all fortnight,” Hickman said.

"I had a couple of issues in the race, the main one being the brake pads being repeatedly knocked back which I meant I had to brake a bit earlier than normal in places.

"The bike wasn’t quite running as I would have liked so I just focused on managing the lead I had.

“Conditions weren’t brilliant with the strong winds and whilst the first two laps weren’t too bad, it definitely picked up as the race wore on.