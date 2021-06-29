Podium double for Todd Ellis

Ellis and Clement celebrate. Photo: Mark Walters

North Kelsey sidecar driver Todd Ellis rode to a pair of podium finishes in Hungary to consolidate his second place in the FIM Sidecar World Championship on Sunday.

He once again had French passenger Emmanuelle Clement onboard and the pair rode well to finish third in the first qualifying session and second in the final to be awarded a front row start to their two races.

Driving the Santander Salt sponsored LCR Yamaha Ellis settled into third place for the first three laps before being gifted second when Reeves/Rousseau relinquished their race lead and eventually retired with a water pump issue.

They continued in second place behind Paivarinta/DeHaas over the mid race laps before being overhauled by eventual winners Schlosser/Fries on lap nine of 15 and maintained their third place to the chequered flag.

Once again starting from the front row Ellis/Clement began the second race on Sunday in very warm conditions and settled into a close fourth place. The top four outfits pulled away from the pursuing pack and were in close company throughout the 15 laps.

On the final lap Ellis was pushing Paivarinta and on the run to the flag he made his pass stick and secured third place by the closest of margins.

Ellis said: “Once again I have to give a huge thank you to Emmanuelle for her support as passenger again this weekend. She has been an amazing passenger this weekend and with her expertise we produced a couple of podium finishes.”

These two results consolidate Ellis/Clement’s second place in the overall rider standings on 78 points.