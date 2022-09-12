It was a big weekend for the Louth racer as he battled to secure a place in the end of season showdown on the FHO Racing BMW.

He had an outside chance of securing in place in the top eight and to challenge for the title over the final three meetings.

Hickman was lying 10th in the championship going into the three races at Snetterton and had tested something new for his BMW M 1000 RR at Cadwell Park during the week.

Hickman with Race Director Stuart Higgs with his trophy for second place. Pic by Dave Yeomans.

Qualifying earned Hickman a third row start to the shorter sprint race in Saturday but the safety car was deployed on the opening lap which hindered his progress from ninth place.

But once the car left the circuit Hickman went on to complete the race in eighth position.

Starting the second race on Sunday from the third row once again, Hickman made his way forward to sixth by the half way stage of the 16-lap affair.

He had a battle with Jason O’Halloran and finally overcame him to move up into fifth place.

Then he was pushed back to sixth when Glenn Irwin overtook him, but on lap 12 he reclaimed fifth position when he passed Kyle Ryde and went on to complete the 16 laps in a strong fifth place.

The third race was eventful to say the least with Hickman starting from row two this time.

He fought his way through to fifth position on lap four but made a mistake on lap six and ran off the track and across the grass to rejoin in sixth position.

Three laps later the safety car was deployed when another rider’s engine seized and when the car left the track and the race back on Hickman was quick to move up into fourth place which he held to the chequered flag.

But in a twist of fate he was awarded second place as the three riders ahead were deemed to have overtaken the safety car before it left the track and they were each awarded a two second penalty. This moved Hickman up to second place and within 0.7s of the race win.

Hickman said: “Thanks to FHO Racing BMW Team for everything this weekend.

“To finally get a podium after working so hard all season was a bonus.”

Although he had not collected sufficient points to make it up into the showdown Hickman is now placed ninth in the championship and leading the race for the BSB Riders Cup which is awarded to the first rider outside of the title fighters at the end of the season.