Sam Lowes applauds fans after fourth-place at British Grand Prix

Sam Lowes.

Lincoln's Sam Lowes was applauded by the 67,000 fans in attendance at Silverstone for his fighting fourth place.

With a revised schedule for the first British Grand Prix since 2019, the Moto2 affair was held over 18 laps of the historic 5.9km Silverstone circuit.

A bumper crowd of 67,000 people were in attendance to cheer on home hero Lowes as the Brit gave his all in a thrilling four-rider fight for victory, with teammate Augusto Fernandez sixth in another strong day for the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team.

Starting from third on the grid, Lowes shrugged off a crash in morning warm-up to start aggressively, brilliantly taking the lead from Marco Bezzecchi in the Maggotts-Becketts complex.

By the fourth lap, Lowes was shuffled back to third but was always part of an excellent four-rider battle for the lead. Despite setting his best time on the 13th lap, the Briton just missed out on a podium, finishing fourth, 2.2s behind winner Remy Gardner.

Lowes continues to sit fourth in the world championship with 127 points, 52 back of Bezzecchi in third.

“I fought all the way to the end,” he said.

“To finish fourth is never the best position, especially at my home race. But it was a really good ride.

"I fought all the way to the end, improving my pace from practice in the race. I’m happy with the way I rode but obviously disappointed with fourth.