Sam Lowes happy with 'very fast lap times' as Elf Marc VDS Racing enjoy private test

Sam Lowes.

Sam Lowes put in some fast lap times during a successful test.

The Elf Marc VDS Racing team travelled from Jerez to Motorland Aragon this week for a private two-day test session at the 5.078km venue near Alcañiz.

Without the time constraints of a race weekend, Lowes and teammate Augusto Fernandez completed important laps to collect data on new components, while also working on a range of different set-up options to help their competitiveness in forthcoming races.

The triple Motorland Aragon race winner, from Lincoln, focused primarily on set-up work during the test and the 30-year-old was able to draw positive conclusions from a range of experiments with different rear suspension and swingarm settings.

Lowes completed 79 laps on day one and another 28 on the second day before he decided to end his time on track early with his testing schedule successfully completed.

“From the first exit I was very fast,” he said.

“The test was good and I was immediately able to ride with some very fast lap times.

"From the very first exit I was fast and in a good rhythm, which was surprising and gave me a very good feeling.

"It was good to ride this track in hot conditions and we found some interesting things with new parts.

"I didn’t spend too much time on track on the second day because we were happy with everything we had tested and feel like we have a good base when we return here later in the season.

"We also got a lot of good information in extremely hot conditions that will help us in the summer races when the conditions can be very hot in Europe."