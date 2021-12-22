Sam Lowes pledges to learn from lessons in Moto2 World Championship

Sam Lowes.

Sam Lowes has pledged to build on his impressive 2021 campaign.

The Lincolnshire racer completed a successful second season with the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team with a fourth place finish overall in the Moto2 World Championship.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowes claimed an impressive tally of five podiums, three victories and six pole positions to show once again why he is one of the fastest in the intermediate category.

“I need to understand that in some races when you’re in a good position and maybe not feeling the best with the package, it is crucial to finish and score points," Lowes said, when asked what improvements he can make for 2022.

"That helps you build momentum for the next race because each time you DNF you must pick yourself up and start again at the next race.

"I know I can be a little bit smarter in certain situations and in terms of my riding I still need to improve in the middle of the turn and on corner exit.”

Reflecting on the season just gone, he added: "The last season had some really good points and unfortunately some not such good points.

"We finished fourth overall in the World Championship and I’m slightly disappointed with that because we started the season so strongly with wins in the first two races in Qatar.