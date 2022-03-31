Sam Lowes targets podium as Moto2 World Championship heads to Argentina

Sam Lowes.

Elf Marc VDS Racing rider Sam Lowes and teammate Tony Arbolino make the long trip from South East Asia to South America this weekend - aiming to continue an excellent start to the 2022 Moto2 World Championship campaign at the Termas de Rio Honda track in Argentina.

Double top 10 finishes in Qatar and Indonesia mean Lincoln's Lowes and Arbolino arrive in Argentina in a positive frame of mind and ready to attack for the podium again in the first visit to South America since 2019.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action in front of Argentina’s passionate fans kicks off with FP1 at 0955am local time on Friday morning and the 23-lap race is scheduled to get underway at 1320pm on Sunday afternoon.

"The main focus this weekend is to fight for the podium again,” said Lowes.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in Argentina this weekend because we didn’t get the chance to race there since 2019 and it is a track that I enjoy a lot.

"I’ve been on pole position there and on the podium, so I always seem to go well there.

"It is a challenge and in particular the last sector because it is easy to make a mistake and it’s also important to get it right if you’re in a big battle in the race.

"It is a track that has always been tough for tyres, so you must be clever and manage the pace while thinking about tyre life.