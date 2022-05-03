Tom Neave discharged from hospital after British Superbikes crash, twin Tim leads National Superstocks

Tim Neave leads the National Superstock.

The Market Rasen rider was taken to Stoke Hospital after coming off his bike at Old Hall in the third race of the weekend.

"Finally discharged from hospital… not how I wanted to end my weekend, but sometimes that’s racing," he said.

"Really not sure what happened, can’t remember a thing after being knocked unconscious, all I do know is I took a nasty knock to my pelvis but all the scans have come back clear.

"Massive thank you too all the track medics and marshals at BSB, Stoke hospital and my Honda Racing UK team, I’ll be back up and running in no time."

Neave finished 17th in race one and 15th in race two.

Twin Tim Neave finished sixth in his Pirelli National Superstock race.

"I am really happy with today's result, starting 12th we had a big job on and I knew I needed to make a good start, which we did," said the Edwards Yamaha rider.

"The first lap I felt really good on the bike and was able to pass people quite easily.

"I got up to sixth and was feeling really strong. I tried to push towards the next group but I felt like I was pushing quite hard and with a big gap behind me I knew sixth was decent points so brought it home.

"We're still leading the championship and head to Donington, a circuit I really enjoy and where the bike works very well."