Open drawn triples competition at Boston Indoor Bowls Club attracts a full house

Third place team, Keith Nix, Margaret Daubney, Dick Dickings with Mark Brown

The last Open Drawn Triples competition of the indoor season at Boston Indoor Bowls Club attracted a full house of 72 bowlers, arranged into 24 teams, each playing three games.

The top four teams all had three wins, the top two finishing on 29 points, separated marginally by their shot aggregate.

Alan Everitt, playing with relative newbies Trevor Higgs and Roger Cook, were first, just ahead of Alex Tomlin, partnered by youngster Bella Hoyles and David Pegg, another new bowler.

With 27 points and a shot aggregate of +20 was the team of Keith Nix, Margaret Daubney and Dick Dickings, while Pauline Atkin, John Clark and David Richardson came fourth on 27 points and +8.

Runners-up, David Pegg, Bella Hoyles, organiser Mark Brown and skip Alex Tomlin

Organised by Mark Brown and Carol Dowse, with sponsorship from the club’s Bonus Ball, this was an enjoyable day’s bowling.

The penultimate round of matches in the Evening League saw Holland Fen confirm their position as champions in the Orchard Health Group First Division by taking all the points against Golfers while Invaders dropped two points against IBC.

For Holland Fen, Martin Tomlin’s rink was dominant, as so often this season, in winning 34-11. Les Feary’s rink won 21-10 after pulling away in the last third of a game that had been close at 11-8.

Steve Skelton’s IBC rink won 22-19 against Invaders, dominating the scoring after a slow start. Nathan Dunnington’s rink won 15-11 for Invaders with a good finish, also claiming the shot aggregate by a single shot.

Winners of the Open Drawn Triples, Roger Cook, Trevor Higgs, organiser Mark Brown and Alan Everitt

Third place Strollers faced Dynamics, eight places below them, in two tight games, ending 3-3. Andy Warne’s rink almost led throughout, but only won the game 15-14 on the last end. Graham Wilkinson’s Dynamics rink was trailing 5-18 but finished strongly to grab the win 19-18 as the bell sounded.

Parthians moved to within one point of IBC as they won 6-0 against A40, Keith Nix’s rink winning 22-15 and Ron Moore’s 16-13.

Breakaways beat Hotspurs 4-2 and moved one point above A40 into sixth spot, Mark Brown’s rink winning well at 21-11. Hotspurs with skip Dave Fox took the other rink 16-13 after a determined battle for supremacy.

Royal Mail met Nomads, winning both rinks and moving above them in the table. Ian Smith’s rink won 18-12, while Keith Sharp’s rink had to win the last end for a 15-13 victory after a tight game.

In Cammack’s Second Division, new champions Optimists suffered a shock 6-0 defeat at the hands of Vikings, only their second such loss this season. John Stray’s rink won 22-8 and John Millership’s 17-16 with six shots over the last two ends.

Burtons moved back to second after beating Amateurs on both rinks, 21-9 and 17-8. Desperados, now third, won well on Dean Harris’ rink, 28-8, against Woodpeckers, ensuring the extras for shot aggregate. For Woodpeckers, Richard Cullen’s rink won 18-11, leading throughout.

Central beat Vectors 5-1 to stay fourth on shot aggregate, winning 19-7 and drawing 12-12.

Kingfishers took all 6 points against Shipmates with 27-8 and 21-11 wins.