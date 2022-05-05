Balfe duo look to maintain series lead at Silverstone

The Balfe team are heading to Silverstone.

Unlike Oulton Park where they had two one hour races, this weekend it’s all or nothing, as they tackle three hours of the Northamptonshire Grand Prix Circuit in their Audi R8 LMS Evo II T3, writes Peter Scherer..

“Adam tested the car at Silverstone last week, but I haven’t been in it since Oulton," Balfe explained.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Although it’s an endurance race, we’re not looking at it any differently than with a sprint, it’s just longer.

The Lotus Cortina.

“Staying in touch and on the lead lap is critical though and taking advantage of any safety car periods.

"I have to start too as the Am driver, then it brings into play the average pace as a team, the pit crew at the stops and plenty of other elements can affect the result for us."

The weekend starts with a free practice session for one hour on Saturday morning and a second at midday.

Each driver will have a 10 minute qualifying session at 15.55 and 16.09 to determine the grid positions for Sunday’s race, with an average of the two drivers times used to establish the order.

There is a 15 minutes warm-up at 9am on Sunday, before the race is due off at 11.30am.

The race will also be screened live via the British GT’s own website.

Balfe took time out from his British GT campaign to race his Lotus Cortina at the Donington Park Historic Festival.

Sharing with Tom Ashton, Balfe took the opening stint for the hour-long race and eighth when - after two laps behind the safety car - it was decided to pit early and hand to Ashton.

Ashton took the flag in eighth, but was given a five second track limit penalties, which dropped the Balfe car to ninth overall and eighth in class in the final results.

“Apart from the shakedown we did at Donington a few weeks ago, neither of us had been in the car since we raced at Silverstone last October," Balfe said.