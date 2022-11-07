Tracie Charles was third in her age group in Lincoln.

Two members of Boston Community Runners took part and although crowded at the start on the narrow streets both were very pleased with their runs.

Darren Bevan looked very strong going round and was rewarded with a super time of 51.41.

He crossed the line less than two minutes ahead of Tracie Charles who actually knocked two minutes off her previous 10k time taking another PB record of 53.28.

Tracie had planned to keep as near to the 55 minute pacers as possible but the narrow start meant that the pacers had got away.

Slowly pulling the distance back she managed to run with the pacing group and then in the final half km she pushed forward.

Thinking she had beaten her 55 minute target she had forgotten that at the beginning she went faster to catch the pacers up and so was surprised and buzzing to see her finish time.

On top of all that, Tracie then found out she was third in her age category which was the icing on the cake!

Over at Worksop the annual Halloween Half Marathon took place and saw a trio of Boston runners take part.

Jayne Wallis ran a super race, despite not being used to the hills, and finished in a pleasing time of 2.17.49.

Behind her came running buddies Jessica Bland and Jo Heron who have been traing for the run.

A firm favourite with the pair who get into the spirit of the run by dressing in Halloween costume. Both reported having a good run and finished in 2.53.42 and 2.53.41 respectively.

The Fen 10 took place as well and saw Clare Teesdale take on the 10 mile challenge. The race, near Wisbech, is very flat and quite open on the Fenlands of Cambridgeshire.

The breeze had picked up as well and seemed to be a head wind whichever direction you were running but Clare pushed through and recorded a pleasing time of 1.47.04.