Boston Community Runners take on 8 Sail Saunter

Boston runners at the Saunter.

This is an 11.1 mile route starting and finishing at the famous Heckington Windmill and Brewery.

It was organised by the Sleaford Striders Running Club.

From the windmill the runners headed south to Little Hale before heading out into the countryside towards Scredington.

Following the country lanes in a big loop they made their way to Helpringham before turning back towards Great Hale and Little Hale before the welcoming sight of the windmill signalled the finish line.

There was plenty of signs on the route and friendly, encouraging marshals at all major junctions.

The course was undulating and on a hotter than predicted day, quite challenging.

The breeze that was there was very much appreciated.

All the Boston runners had great runs.

It was Steve Roberts who bought the BCR crew home in a time of 1.16.44 taking seventh place.

Sarah Barnes was next back in 1.43.24, just ahead of Rachel Batterham in 1.44.15.

Dianne Houghton stopped the clock at 1.52.06 with Lesley Buswell getting a time of 1.54.54.

Nicholas Turner ran with a friend and finished in 1.55.34 and was followed home by Clare Teesdale in 1.58.55 and Neil Goodwin who stopped the clock at 1.59.50.

The fourth and final Revesby Run series event offered 10 and five-mile options.

In the 10-mile event Kelvin Clements led the four Boston Community Runners team home with a finishing time of 1.13.32, securing fourth overall in the seris.

Adrian Carder was the second club runner back (1.33.59) while Lesley Buswell got a course PB with a time of 1.41.57 and Fran Mills stopped the clock at 1.46.03.

Over five miles, Diane Houghton was the first club runner home in a time of 49.39 and she was followed in by Nicola Housam in 55.27.