Boston Martial Arts coaches given life time honour
Members of Boston’s Evolution Martial Arts attended the Kickboxing GB Awards Evening hosted at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre recently.
The evening saw club coaches Linda Baxter and Nigel Baxter recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award in Martial Arts.
A club spokesman said: “We are beyond proud to announce that , our dedicated coaches and long-standing mentors, were each presented with. This honour reflects the many years of commitment to Evolution Martial Arts that both Linda and Nigel have given to our club, the wider community and the National Kickboxing GB Team.”
