Boston Martial Arts coaches given life time honour

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Jul 2025, 11:03 BST
Boston's Linda Baxter and Nigel Baxter celebrate their Lifetime Achievement Award in Martial Arts.placeholder image
Boston's Linda Baxter and Nigel Baxter celebrate their Lifetime Achievement Award in Martial Arts.
Members of Boston’s Evolution Martial Arts attended the Kickboxing GB Awards Evening hosted at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre recently.

The evening saw club coaches Linda Baxter and Nigel Baxter recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award in Martial Arts.

A club spokesman said: “We are beyond proud to announce that , our dedicated coaches and long-standing mentors, were each presented with. This honour reflects the many years of commitment to Evolution Martial Arts that both Linda and Nigel have given to our club, the wider community and the National Kickboxing GB Team.”

Related topics:Boston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice