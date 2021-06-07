Boston Triathlon Club dominates Brigg event

Emily and Matt Purbrick.

Boston Triathlon Club members were able to return to action at the Keyo Brigg Bomber Standard distance triathlon.

The event, organised by LincsQuad, consisted of a 0.8km swim in the river Ancholme (reduced from the normal Standard distance due to Covid controls), a 32km flat course road cycle, and finished with a 10km road run along the river bank.

The fast course and perfect weather conditions resulted in some outstanding performances and BTC members completely dominating the standings.

Ben Marsters and Emily Purbrick lead by example and both took first place in the male and female events.

Other achievements across the six athletes included the fastest swim and bike times of the day, senior male winner, veteran male winner and veteran female winner.

Results: Ben Marsters, 1st overall, (1st Snr 4m), Matt Purbrick, 3rd overall, (1st Snr 3m), Jon Noton, 4th overall, (1st Vet 2m), Emily Purbrick, 5th overall, (1st Snr 3f), Beth Wilmot, 7th overall, (1st Vet 2f), Andy Cole 17th overall, (12th Vet 2m).

Boston Triathlon club is open to join for both adults and juniors and offers various training sessions for swimming, biking and running, catering for all ability levels.

They meet on Wednesdays (open water swimming at Tattershall Lakes), Thursdays (track running at the PSRA), Fridays (junior and adult coached swim sessions at Geoff Moulder Leisure Pool), Saturdays (junior coached session at PSRA) and Sundays (open water Swimming at Tattershall Lakes).