Busy weekend for Gainsborough and Morton Striders

Pictured is Craig Williamson, photo taken by John Rainsforth.

The event, a half ironman race, requires a feat of human endurance to complete. Competitors must complete a total distance of 70.3 miles under their own steam. Tackling the 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike, and 13.1 mile run were Craig Williamson, Sam Garrison, Hanna Bennett and Sally Williamson.

Sam, Hanna and Sally took on the event as a relay, Team Striders on Tour completed the event in 6:09:39. Sam took on the swim, finishing in 39:22 while Sally completed the bike leg in 3:28:02.

Hanna completed the relay by finishing the half marathon leg in 1:59:18. While Craig, who had completed the relay last time out in 2019, rose to the challenge of the full event.

Craig finished the swim in 45:51 and took the time to catch his breath before taking on the bike in 3:47:11, in no hurry to transition Craig set off on the run leg, completing the half marathon distance in 2:31:50 and the event in 7:16:48 to become an Ironman.

Also testing his endurance was Lee Fenlon as he took part in the Endure24 event at Leeds, a 24 hour team relay race in which runners take turns on completing a 5 mile course over a continuous period of 24 hours.

Lee took on his first two legs back to back, running 40:46 and 41:58 respectively. Lee would then complete two more legs for his team in 42:27 and 45:08, very consistent times considering the latter leg was run towards the end of the event.

The club's training sessions are back on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from Roses Playing Fields, members will still need to book a place and new members are welcome.