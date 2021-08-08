Defending champs open up 10-point lead in Louth Snooker League

Snooker news.

Defending champions PH Mountain Cardboard Services have opened up a 10 point lead at the top of the T Marris Carpets Ltd Louth Summer Snooker League.

Both NT Shaw of Louth and Dales Poultry & Game hit seven to keep an interest in the the top two places, writes Jack Westerby.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services beat Saltfleetby Snooker Club 6-2.

Like the previous week the visitors took a stranglehold of the match with Matt Chandler and Jack Westerby both winning.

Mark Parrinder sealed the leaders' victory as the hosts deservedly took a couple of frames with Trevor Marris sweeping his opponent under the carpet which left him floored in a gripper of an encounter.

NT Shaw of Louth moved to within one point of second spot after thrashing Sibjon Builders 7-1.

Tom Garlic, Joe Hunt and Lee Cook were the trio in the driving seat for the hosts who still have the second placed side to play - so maybe they still have thoughts of getting amongst the honours list.

Graham Smith avoided the whitewash for the away outfit.

Dales Poultry & Game enjoyed a thrilling 7-1 win when they played visitors to Louth Volksworld.