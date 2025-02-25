Depleted Rasen see off Hinckley

Market Rasen & Louth were too good for Hinckley.

​Market Rasen & Louth RUFC overcame being without several key first team players to see off Hinckley 33-19 in a rearranged game last weekend.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​For various reasons, Rasen were without at least half of their regular first team choices and Hinckley began well, taking the lead with a converted try.

But soon a typical Harry Lightfoot break through the middle and a pass over the heads of the last defenders saw winger Will Day blast down the wing for Rasen’s first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then from a Rasen line-out, swift ball through the backs including a deft pass from full back Paul Cook to Day saw him step a couple of Hinckley defenders and a well timed pass to supporting Liam Dufton sent him in under the posts.

The Staghounds again looked in dominant postion on the Rasen line but a loose ball at the ruck was gathered by centre Lightfoot who tore up the pitch and running out of room on the right wing put in a beautifully timed kick towards the Hinckley posts for Day to hurtle after the ball and dot down between the sticks for a 19-7 half-time lead.

The second half saw a high tackle resulting in a yellow card for Rasen lock Matt Dean that gave Hinckley a penalty. The Staghounds opted for a scrum. Clean ball from the scrum was intended for the Hinckley left wing but a brilliant interception by Day saw him run the length of the pitch trailing desperate defenders in his wake to go in for his third and Rasen’s fourth.

Hinckley responded with a try of their own but Rasen dug deep and from a line-out, the ball deftly spun out until from a slightly miss judged pass the ball was snatched out of the air by substitute Tom Miller, his first touch of the ball seeing him emulate previous play when he scorched unopposed 70 metres to touch down for Rasen’s fifth of the day. Play continued to and fro to each end of the pitch with no futher scores.

All but one of Rasen’s tries were converted by Harry Lightfoo