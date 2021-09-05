Dramatic finale at Beckingham Bowls Club

Beckingham Bowls Club's Triples final went down to the wire.

The two semi – finals played over 16 ends were closely contested. In the first semi, Bill Brian, Andy Wainwright & Peter Cawthorne had to come from behind to win by 14 shots to 11 against Brian Cunliffe, Phil Redhead and Bob Brindle, and in the other semi, scores between Stuart Moody, Russell Cunliffe & Roger Platts and Linda Farmery, Brian Burton & Carole Booth were level after 10 ends. Stuart, Russell & Roger managed to finish stronger to win by 5 shots.

In the final over 21 ends, Bill, Andy & Peter raced into an early 11 shots to 3 lead, and after 15 ends, they were in front by 15 shots to 8. The determined team of Stuart, Russell & Roger then won the next 5 ends to make the scores level at 15 shots each on the 20th end.

In a tense finish, both teams each finished with a wood well within a foot of the jack, and Bill, Andy and Peter took 1 shot by virtue of being 1 inch closer, to win the Audrey Rogers Memorial Trophy by 16 shots to 15. The losing team actually won 12 ends to the winners 8, with one end tied when 2 opposing woods were resting on the jack.

The standard of bowling was high on a green conducive to good bowling, and the photograph accompanying this report shows the six players who competed in the Final.

Bill Bryan (3rd from left), Peter Cawthorne (with trophy) and Andy Wainwright (far right) comprised the winning team. The result meant that Peter Cawthorne won the Club Singles, Pairs and Triples for the second year running. Congratulations are also due to losing finalist Russell Cunliffe who only took up the sport at the end of July.

The Club’s Isle of Axholme Evening League team have reached the Final of the League’s Cup and are due to play Crowle at Epworth on 10 September, starting at 5.30pm.