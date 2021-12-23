EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Ashmore and Stamp tie for top spot

Dave Eastwood.

Round two of the River Steeping Winter League sponsored by Carl Drury Ltd, Batemans Brewery, Teddy Fisher Baits and Lakeside Angling Supplies fished well with average weights around the 6lb mark.

Dave Ashmore and Mick Stamp tied for top spot both weighing 13lb 3oz.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Watson wrapped up second place with 12lb 9oz with Don Green completing the main frame weighing 10lb 5oz.

Most weights were made up of roach, skimmers and bonus perch.

Round seven of the Fen Lake Winter League was affected by freezing fog and damp conditions.

On Meg Lake, Alan Watts (31lb 8oz) and Damon Grundy (14lb 5oz) won their respective sections.

Fen Lake peg 16 is the inform area and George Knight did not disappoint blitzing his section with 56lb 2oz.

Dan Pettigrew managed two bonus carp to win the bottom section with 15lb 7oz.

Mallard Lake was the venue for the latest open at Hanworth Country Park and although weights were low, they were fair and close.

Dave Wilkinson came out on top with 38lb 15oz with Steve Pretty (29lb 14oz) and Barney Todd (24lb 14oz) completing the frame.

Wishing all of Lincolnshire Anglers a very merry Christmas and hoping for a healthy and prosperous 2022.