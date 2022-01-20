EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Brilliant victory for Wilkinson... after breaking the ice

Dave Eastwood.

With high pressure dominating the weather at the weekend, many stillwater venues had a lid of ice which needed breaking before fishing could commence.

The latest event at Potterhanworth’s Hanworth Country Park was no exception fished on the Mallard Lake.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match organiser Dave Wilkinson caught from the off with carp still willing to feed in his peg.

He ran out winner with a brilliant 55lb 2oz.

Kev Ridley also found some fish for second and 42lb 10oz. Making the frame also was Malc Coxall weighing 39lb.

Round nine of the Fen Lakes Winter League didn’t fare as well with many competitors struggling as the ice melted into the lakes.

Pete Asplen took full advantage of the consistent peg 16 on Fen Lake weighing 60lb 10oz to win his section.

Across the bottom section, Chris Clark placed 18lb 8oz on the scales from peg 10 to claim top points.

Over on Meg Lake, the fish seemed to shut up shop with Alan Watts (12lb 1oz) and John Knight (5lb 4oz) claiming their respective sections.

The River Steeping at Wainfleet continues to offer plenty of silver fish action when the river conditions are right.

Bob Smith made the most of the end peg 31 to make no mistake winning with 7lb 15oz.