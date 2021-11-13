EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Catch rates are still buoyant

Dave Eastwood.

Relatively mild and calm weather conditions mean that catch rates are still buoyant across the regions waterways this week.

The recent mid-week open at Hanworth Country Park was well attended on the Mallard Lake.

End pegs and space are dominating the proceedings, with organiser Dave Wilkinson taking the spoils with 76lb 3oz and first place.

Richard Dickinson (38lb 4oz) & Roger Woolhouse (31lb) completed the frame.

The Sleaford Legionnaires headed to Fen Lakes for their latest contest.

And despite a strong wind, it was a closely fought contest with plenty of silvers biting, but those in the main frame caught mostly carp.

Graham Killick is a man in form and ran out winner from peg 16 placing 61lb 2oz of mainly carp and F1 after a good run in the last hour of the match.

Dale Tasker (peg 10) also had a good late run of stamp carp down his left hand edge.

A haul of 56lb 3oz gave him second.

Mark Hammond (peg 15) in third, placed 53lb 15oz on the scales to complete the frame.

Derek Skinner will be running a Winter League on the River Steeping at Wainfleet beginning December 5, with six round through to February 20.

Sponsorship from Carl Drury Ltd, Batemans Brewery and Teddy Fisher Baits will ensure there is plenty to play for.