EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Local fisheries yielding good results

Dave Eastwood.

With mild conditions over the new year period, local fisheries yielded good results.

Silver fish are feeding on natural waters, which in turn has the predators on the hunt.

Numerous Jack Pike up to 10lb have been caught across the various drains around Boston, but rumours of a 25lb fish being landed have also surfaced.

The Fen Lake Winter League continued with round eight being completed during mild conditions.

On Meg Lake Andy Mitchel (39lb 12oz) and Andrew Bull (18lb) won their respective sections giving top points.

Across on Fen Lake organiser Chris Clark (68lb 6oz) and Pete Asplen (36lb 6oz) won their sections too.

With a few more rounds to go, competitors will start taking notice of their league standings ready for the final push into spring.

The River Steeping at Wainfleet responded to a touch of extra water and mild conditions.

The latest open match was well attended with 10 weights over 10lb and all competitors getting some bites from resident Roach and Perch.

Bob Smith made the most of well fancied peg one, weighing a brilliant 17lb 5oz.

Veteran Angler Don Green showed his consistency by placing 15lb 6oz from peg three and making the main frame in third was another consistent angler Mick Stamp from the opposite end of the stretch on peg 31 with 13lb 7oz.

This week the weather has began to get back to usual Winter temperatures.

Despite this, the recent open at Westwood Lakes fished well due to recent stocking and plenty of space for the anglers.

Main weights were made up of stocky carp and F1 on Skylark Lake.

Tony Evans placed a great weight for winter on the scales (92lb 13oz) for the win.