EASTWOOD’S ANGLING: Making the most of good weather

Dave Eastwood looks at the latest news.

The large carp at Woodland waters specimen lake are now on the feed, with a number of double figure fish being banked with fish over 20lb being reported.

Nets of silver fish and bream up to 30lb are now being caught on the match lake too.

Match-wise it was a busy weekend at Boston's Westwood Lakes.

The Dynamite Baits ladies’ festival took place over three days with the top three anglers all finishing on four points.

Weight countback kicked in with Lisa Ford scaling the podium in first place with a cumulative weight of 290lb 7oz.

Second placed with 249lb 11oz was Wendy Locker.

Making the frame in a creditable third was Sofie Moss (239lb 5oz).

Pick of the open matches took place on Sunday taking place on Skylark Lake.

Allan Bickley ran out winner with 127lb 8oz made up of carp and F1s fishing maggot over ground bait.

Mick Balls came in second place with 116lb and completing the frame was Ricky Leggatt with 112lb 4oz.

Over at Hanworth Country Park, John Barningham took the match apart more than doubling second place with 142lb.