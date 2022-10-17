Ellis secures British title once again after Brands Hatch battles

Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement with their championship trophies. Photo: Dave Yeomans.

With double points on offer for the final round it was by no means certain that Ellis and Clement would win the trophy but as long as they completed each of the two races ahead of their nearest rivals, the Christie brothers, they would become champions.

After qualifying in second place behind the Birchall brothers they took their place on the front row of the grid for the start of race one on Saturday.

But as the lights went out, Ellis and Clement didn’t get the best of starts and were lapping in fourth place through the first half of the ten lap race behind the Christies.

It was imperative that they passed them and on lap six they briefly went ahead but Christie fought back and it was not until lap seven that they made their pass stick and moved up to third place. Too far away to move further forward, Ellis and Clement had to be content with third at the flag but extended their championship lead by another six points over the Christies.

Advertisement

With the reverse grid operating for the final race of the series on Sunday, Ellis and Clement found themselves starting from the fourth row alongside the Christies and got a clean start this time, moving through the pack to take up third place on the opening lap.

On lap two they caught and passed Currie/Sharp and Biggs/Lawrence to take the lead. They held the lead through the remainder of the laps but were being stalked by the Birchalls who were looking for their second win of the weekend and on the final lap the Birchalls made a pass to take the lead.

Ellis and Clement followed them to the chequered flag to take second place and with the Christies only able to finish in fourth place it was confirmed that the Anglo/French pair could not be beaten and had won the British Championship.

Ellis said: “I’m over the moon to be British Champion again. It’s been a good year for us in the British championship, it’s just a shame we didn't get the win in the last race.

Advertisement

"I got out the front and got out of the way and just used my head. I heard the Birchalls coming up behind us and then they got past. But we had done enough to win the British Championship and let’s see if we can do it all again in two weeks time in the World Championship.

"It’s double points again in the Worlds so we will just go out there and do our best and see what happens.”