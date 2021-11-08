Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club take to the road

The road bike ride departed Beckingham heading through Saundby & Bole, passing West Burton Power Station, and Sturton le Steeple.
It then took in North Leverton, Little Gringley and Retford before traveling along the Chesterfield Canal cycle path. They then turned north through Clayworth, Gringley on the Hill and Walkeringham, before returning to Gainsborough.
The Mountain bike ride took in Saundby & Bole, Sturton le Steeple, Little Gringly. The mountain bikers then headed to the Chesterfield Canal following the canal side cycle route to Witsunday Pie Lock and took in South Wheatley, Sturton le Steeple and Bole & Saundby.