Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club take to the road

The mountain bike riders for Aegir enjoy the route.

The road bike ride departed Beckingham heading through Saundby & Bole, passing West Burton Power Station, and Sturton le Steeple.

It then took in North Leverton, Little Gringley and Retford before traveling along the Chesterfield Canal cycle path. They then turned north through Clayworth, Gringley on the Hill and Walkeringham, before returning to Gainsborough.