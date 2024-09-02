Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club Member Trevor Halstead took part in the Tyneside Vagabonds 100 Mile Time Trial on Sunday.

He finished with a time of 6 hours 28 minutes 04 seconds.

The HQ was at Pegswood Welfare Community Centre near Morpeth.

The course comprised of four laps from Pegswood to Ashingtonk, Broomhill, Acklington, Ulgham and back to Pegswood.

Aegir's Trevor Halstead at the Tyneside Vagabonds 100-mile Time Trial.

The course had a few hill. It was a cool 7am start but the day was overcast and wind made the race hard.

The Wednesday evening Aegir club event was a 10 mile time trial.

The weather was cool with a strong south west wind making it a hard race.

The course was out through Laughton Woods, then along Carr Lane to Wildsworth, returning alongside the River Trent, passing through East Stockwith and Walkerith and arriving at Morton to head along Laughton Lane to finish at the East Stockwith turning.

Andrew Janney (Gainsborough Aegir) was the winner in 27 minutes 41 seconds with Trevor Halstead (Gainsborough Aegir) second in 35 minutes 22 seconds.

Eight mile winner was Maxine Downes (Gainsborough Aegir) in 28 minutes 44 seconds.

Aegir’s Sunday leisure ride departed Gainsborough over the Trent Bridge along the Trent Bank to Beckingham.

The A161 was taken to Misterton, the riders then progressed through West Stockwith and West Woodside.

Arriving at Sandtoft a lunch stop was made at The Happy Café.

The ride resumed making its way through Belton and Belfoft.

Arriving in West Butterwick the riders headed homeward along the Trentside to Misterton.

At Beckingham it was home to Gainsborough along the riverside cycle route.

This Sunday sees a leisure ride to Scunthorpe or Alkborough, departing Roseway Gainsborough Town Centre at 9.30am.

Wednesday 11th September will see a five mile time trial, meet Marton Church at 6pm first rider off at 6.30pm

For information contact Trevor Halstead or Daniel Nicholson at Gainsborough Cycles, 20 Ropery Road, Gainsborough or telephone 01427 617752.