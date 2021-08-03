Gainsborough Striders return to Parkrun action

Unfortunately none of them at Gainsborough as the team hope to relocate the event in the coming months.

The Gainsborough event no longer takes place due to the sale of land to a developer.

Strider James Croft has taken on the role of event director and is currently working on finding a suitable course for the event to continue elsewhere in the town.

Four of the club travelled to Scunthorpe to take on the event in Central Park, Aaron Hill was the first Strider to finish in the time of 18:49 with times from Norman Hindley (27:33), Kirsty Smithson (34:36) and Joan Smithson (35:00).

At Market Rasen Racecourse Ian Longstaffe kicked off the results for the club as he finished in 24:57 with Clare Ward in 27:23 being closely followed by Craig Ward (27:24) and Cliff Middleton (28:30). Taking on the relatively new Doddington Hall event was James Croft running 18:48, followed by Phil Marsland (21:45), Mick Wood (25:55), and Ross Connell (31:10). Clumber Park was the choice for Ronnie McWilliam who finished in 19:04, with Alex Ramsdale running a personal best for the event in 25:21, and Karen Ramsdale in 28:41.

At Normanby Hall there was a parkrun debut for new Strider Charles Anyan as he finished in 22:28, quickly followed by a speedy effort from Sallie Joseph who ran a personal best for the event as she finished in 22:43. The event was also taken on by Kevin Dunne (23:21) and Ewan Joseph (54:27). Finally at the Hull event Simon Blacknell was the sole Strider in attendance, running the time of 22:09.