Hallett claims first-place finish for Boston Community Runners at Holkham 10k

Sarah-Jane Eggleton.

Jackie Hallett flew the flag for the black and yellow stripes of Boston Community Runners at Norfolk's Holkham 10k - claiming a first-place finish.

For 2021 there was a brand-new undulating mix terrain course for the runners to test themselves on.

The new start area was up near the Ice House, which saw the runners only having to tackle half of the infamous Obelisk Hill at the start of the route.

The runners went past the Great Barns, before heading out through Brancaster Gate for a short section outside the Estate wall.

The views were worth it as they then headed towards and then under the Triumphal Arch heading back towards the Obelisk and a fast finish down the hill to the back of Holkham Hall and finishing on the orange carpet run in that is present at triathlon events.

Jackie had a stunning run and finished in a time of 1:02.56, taking first place in her age category once again.

A road trip down towards Cambridge saw Clare Teesdale and Sarah Burton take part in the Fen Gallop.

Runners at the Fen Gallop.

This event is organised by a small team of local residents plus sponsors and headed up by the Willingham School Association.

The event includes a 10k and four-mile off-road route, both chip timed.

Taking part in the four-mile event, both BCR runners clocked good times, with Clare finishing in 41.09 and Sarah in 42.13.

The terrain was hard to navigate in places so both were thrilled with their times.

Fran Mills.

The Endure North 24 took place at Bramham Park, Leeds.

Now in it's fourth year it attracts around 3,000 runners, taking on a five-mile (8k) woodland trail loop in Bramham Park where the object is to do as many laps as you can.

Fran Mills and Sarah-Jane Eggleton took part.

Fran was part of a team and Sarah-Jane took part as a solo runner.

Sarah-Jane was halfway round when a storm hit, bringing winds, rain, thunder and lightning.

The event to be halted and all runners taken back to the race village to sit it out before the route was reopened in the early hours.

Having covered more than 50 miles as a solo runner, Sarah-Jane was very pleased with her result.