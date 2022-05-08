Hindle secures first place at Longhorn Ultra

Karen Hindle.

The Thoresby estate provided the setting once again for the SBR Longhorn Running Event which offered a range of distances from 5k up to the 60k ultra, along with Cainicross options.

The backdrop to the start and finish for all races was the majestic Thoresby Hall itself and the routes for all of the distances were set in private areas of Sherwood Forest and the beautiful grounds surrounding Thoresby Hall.

The runners were taken over old military roads, cleared tracks, through ancient woodland and grassed paths around the country estate and included was a few hills to offer that small challenge around the course.

Karen Hindle represented Boston Community Runners in the 60k Ultra event and had an amazing run.

Her first Ultra and although it was tough going at times, covering the 37.2miles in a time of 7.27.06 was enough to give her first place in her age category.

